Samsung will knock off up to $300 off any purchase of its new Frame TVs, today only

Samsung’s Frame TVs are a thing of beauty. Seriously, look at these things and tell me I’m wrong. They’re TVs that you hang on your wall and are built to look like pieces of art. Sure, they’re expensive, but thankfully Samsung has a few tricks up their sleeves because for a limited time only, they’re knocking off up to $300 on select Frame TVs.

When it comes to TV sizes, you have plenty of options. Sizes range from 32″ all the way to 75″, with the cheapest option clocking in at $529 for the 32″ model. Additionally, you can get $50 off on the 43-inch model, and $100 off on the 50-inch and 55-inch models. The 65-inch Frame TV (2021) is currently available at a $200 discount, while Samsung is offering $300 off on the top-of-the-line 75-inch variant.

As a bonus, all purchases made today will include a standard Black frame or any other customizable border (valued at $199). And if you need a soundbar to go along with your new TV purchase, the company will knock off an extra $100 on select soundbars with your purchase.

The only kicker here is that this deal is only good for today. Come tomorrow, these discounts will be gone. So if you’ve been meaning to add one of these new Frame TVs to your collection, well, today is the day. Click the button below for more details.

And if you miss out on this deal, Samsung is offering up a new deal each day as part of its Discover Samsung event. All those deals can be found here, but we’ll be sharing them too as the week goes by. Click here for more info.

