Apple TV Plus becomes first streaming service to win Best Picture at the Oscars

The annual Oscars award show was this weekend, and this year marks the first time that a movie from a streaming service has won the show’s most prestigious award. Apple TV Plus’s CODA took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

CODA follows the story of Rubi Rossi, who is the only hearing member in her deaf family. The movie gained incredibly critical praise at last year’s Sundance Film Festival before being scooped up by Apple TV Plus for a whopping $25 million.

The movie took home a few other awards for Apple TV Plus from the Oscars, as well.

In addition to the Best Picture award, the movie’s director, Siân Heder, won Best Adapted Screenplay. Troy Kotsur took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Frank Rossi.

According to Variety, Kotsur’s award is the first Oscar to go to a deaf actor since Marlee Martin, who also stars in CODA, won the Best Actress award in 1986 for Children of a Lesser God. Apple TV Plus’s Oscar win for CODA is the first movie from a streaming service that has been able to take home the prestigious award. Amazon’s Manchester by the Sea was the first of its kind to be nominated for Best Picture back in 2017. However, it ended up losing to Moonlight that year. And Netflix has seen its fair share of nominations. In fact, the innovative service has had several movies nominated for Best Picture. Those include Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog this year. But Netflix continues to fall short in its quest for the highly touted Oscar.

Apple TV Plus can happily say that it is the first, (and only for now), streaming service to take home the Oscar for Best Picture. But I would imagine that it won’t be the only service to wear this crown for long.

Streaming services are continuing to rise in popularity. And it’s only a matter of time before another one scoops up one of these once-in-a-lifetime films.

