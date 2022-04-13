How to stream the 2022 NBA Playoffs without cable

The most exciting time of the year for NBA basketball fans is just around the corner. The 2022 NBA Playoffs get underway this weekend, with early play-in games to decide the final two spots in either conference kicking off this week.

If you’re like the millions of people who have abandoned cable television altogether, you’ll need to find a way to stream all of the big games this year on each of the channels.

As usual, the majority of the games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs will air either on ABC, TNT, or ESPN, with a few early-round games sprinkled on NBA TV. So you’ll want to find a streaming service that covers all of the bases. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Who’s in the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

Every year, the NBA Playoffs-proper feature eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences of the NBA. And before the playoffs begin, the 7th through 10th seeds face off in a mini-tournament to decide who gets the last two spots in each conference.

As we said earlier, some of the early play-in games for the 2022 NBA Playoffs have already begun. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to earn the 7th seed in the East. And the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers for the 7th seed in the West.

Here are the teams that have secured a playoff position

If you haven’t been keeping up with the NBA this season, here’s who to expect in the playoffs:

Eastern Conference Miami Heat Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers Toronto Raptors Chicago Bulls Brooklyn Nets TBD Western Conference Phoenix Suns Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors Dallas Mavericks Utah Jazz Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves TBD

And the eighth seed on either side is still to be determined. In the East, Cleveland plays the winner of tonight’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks to decide the eighth seed.

And in the West, the Clippers await the winners of tonight’s other game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans. The game between the Clippers and tonight’s winners will decide the eighth seed in the West.

How to stream this year’s NBA Playoff games

Now, if you don’t have cable offering all of these channels you might be wondering “How am I going to catch all of the NBA Playoff games this year?”

Fortunately, there are a couple of all-encompassing options that will get you full access to all of the NBA Playoff games.

Sling TV – The first and likely best option is Sling TV. Sling TV offers its orange package, which is specifically catered to sports fans. With this option, you’ll get access to ESPN, TNT, and any ABC games through ESPN 3 for $35 per month.

You will have to sign up for the Sports Extra add-on for $11 extra per month to gain access to the few games that air on NBA TV. But that’s still a relatively reasonable price at $46 per month.

YouTube TV – The other all-encompassing option that is available is YouTube TV. YouTube TV is a little more expensive at $65 per month. But this option will get you access to ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.

fuboTV – Your final option is going to be fuboTV. This streaming network starts at $69.99 a year, but you’ll get ABC and ESPN with that. There are also packages that add NBA TV and TNT, which would help you watch as many of the games as possible.

Those are going to be your best options for streaming the NBA Playoffs this year. Make sure you go ahead and get signed up so you don’t miss any of the action.

Finally, you do have two additional options for catching some of the games this year. You can always snag an over-the-air antenna to catch the games on ABC in select markets.

Thankfully, you don’t need cable to catch some NBA Playoff games

Watching sports is a fragmented experience that sometimes requires multiple services and platforms. Regardless, these suggestions above are going to give you the best chance to see many of the games being played this year.

Will this be the year that Jimmy Butler brings Miami its first championship since Lebron and D-Wade teamed up in 2013? Or will Chris Paul and Devin Booker finally win their well-deserved first rings by catapulting the Phoenix Suns to the top? We’ll find out over the next few weeks.

