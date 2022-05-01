How-To
How to delete Apple TV apps
Is your Apple TV becoming too cluttered with different apps? It’s time to go on a deletion spree.
If your Apple TV is looking a little cluttered or running low on storage, don’t worry, you’re not alone. If you are ready to make a change, you’ll need to know how to delete Apple TV apps.
Hoarding applications you don’t use is a reckless waste of space. The time has come to ditch the junk and only keep the apps that have earned their place on your scared streaming device.
Let’s discuss how you can delete Apple TV applications from the home screen and Settings app.
Delete Apple TV apps from the home screen
Removing apps also removes any data associated with those items, which you should keep in mind before going on a deleting spree. You can, however, always reinstall the applications themselves from the App Store.
Here’s how to delete an app from your Apple TV home screen:
Locate and highlight the application you want to remove
Press and hold the clickpad or touchpad until the app starts wiggling
Press the Play/Pause button on your remote
Select Delete
How to delete Apple TV apps from Settings
If your Apple TV is especially cluttered, locating unwanted applications on the home screen could prove difficult. In this case, viewing and removing apps from Settings may be easier.
Applications in the list appear from largest to smallest, which means you can easily locate the items that are taking up the most space.
Here’s how to delete an app from your Apple TV Settings:
- Go to Settings > General
- Then, select Manage Storage
- Select the Trash icon next to the app you want to remove
- Choose Delete
Which apps should you delete from your Apple TV?
As a rule, anything you haven’t used in the past few months, and don’t foresee yourself using any time soon, are good candidates for eradication.
However, you should leave any applications that contain irreplaceable information alone, as deletion could cause data loss. Therefore, any apps you’ve thoroughly neglected and that don’t hold any important info can safely meet their demise.
