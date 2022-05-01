If your Apple TV is looking a little cluttered or running low on storage, don’t worry, you’re not alone. If you are ready to make a change, you’ll need to know how to delete Apple TV apps.

Hoarding applications you don’t use is a reckless waste of space. The time has come to ditch the junk and only keep the apps that have earned their place on your scared streaming device.

Let’s discuss how you can delete Apple TV applications from the home screen and Settings app.

Delete Apple TV apps from the home screen

Removing apps also removes any data associated with those items, which you should keep in mind before going on a deleting spree. You can, however, always reinstall the applications themselves from the App Store.

Here’s how to delete an app from your Apple TV home screen:

Locate and highlight the application you want to remove Press and hold the clickpad or touchpad until the app starts wiggling Press the Play/Pause button on your remote Select Delete

How to delete Apple TV apps from Settings

If your Apple TV is especially cluttered, locating unwanted applications on the home screen could prove difficult. In this case, viewing and removing apps from Settings may be easier.

Applications in the list appear from largest to smallest, which means you can easily locate the items that are taking up the most space.

Here’s how to delete an app from your Apple TV Settings:

Go to Settings > General

Image: KnowTechie

Then, select Manage Storage

Image: KnowTechie

Select the Trash icon next to the app you want to remove

Image: KnowTechie

Choose Delete

Which apps should you delete from your Apple TV?

As a rule, anything you haven’t used in the past few months, and don’t foresee yourself using any time soon, are good candidates for eradication.

However, you should leave any applications that contain irreplaceable information alone, as deletion could cause data loss. Therefore, any apps you’ve thoroughly neglected and that don’t hold any important info can safely meet their demise.

