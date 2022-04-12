You might be using any number of devices to watch Netflix on your TV. That could be a streaming box, a games console, or even built-in apps. That’s a lot of devices to keep track of, and Netflix doesn’t exactly make it easy for you to log out.

We mean that. The app is designed to keep you streaming, whether that’s browsing through the menus or binge-watching the latest shows.

The good part about the Netflix app being the same on every device is that once you know how to do something, it works across every other device.

Whether you forgot to sign out before you checked out of that hotel room, or an ex-partner is using your account; we’ll show you how to sign out of Netflix on any TV.

How to sign out of the Netflix app on any TV

We can’t blame you for not being able to find the “log out” button. Time to do some menu diving. Open Netflix on your TV and enter any of your profiles From the homepage, press Left on your remote to open the sidebar Scroll all the way down and select Get Help. Don’t select Exit Netflix, that will close the app and you’ll still be signed in. You can also enter the following ‘cheat code’ on your remote to get to the Get Help screen: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up Scroll all the way down again and select Sign out

Netflix will confirm your sign-out and restart, and you’ll be back on the Get Started screen. You’ll have to sign back in to use Netflix on this TV again in the future.

Amazon Fire TV users

Image: KnowTechie

Your process is slightly different if you are on an Amazon Fire TV:

From the Home screen, select Settings

Select Applications

Image: KnowTechie

Select Manage All Installed Applications

Image: KnowTechie

Navigate to Netflix and select it

Select Clear Data

That will log you out of Netflix on your Fire TV device.

How to log out of Netflix using another computer

Image: Unsplash

You might have signed into Netflix on a TV you don’t have physical access to. Maybe that’s on a hotel, or you signed in at a friend’s and couldn’t find the menu option to sign back out again.

Did you know you can kick any device off your Netflix account, by going to a web browser?

Open a desktop browser and go to the Netflix site. Log into your account

Open any of your profiles

Image: KnowTechie

Click on the profile icon then on Account

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll down and click on Sign out of all devices

Image: KnowTechie

Once you confirm your choice, every device you’ve ever signed into Netflix on will get logged out.

That does mean you’ll have to sign back into the devices you’re actually using, but it’s a small inconvenience to log out some potential freeloaders.

Especially now that Netflix is thinking of charging anyone who has additional users on their account.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.