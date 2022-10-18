Netflix now has a way to transfer freeloaders to their own account

Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Transfer Profile that lets you remove freeloaders from your account while letting them keep their precious watch history.

When activated, it will enable the other user to create their own Netflix account. All of their viewing history, recommendations, saved titles, and settings will transfer with them.

It’ll be automatically enabled on all accounts, except for users in the U.S. and South Korea. If you live in those two countries, a new option will show up in your settings to enable profile transfers.

Here’s how to transfer your Netflix account

If you are ready to transfer your Netflix account and keep all of your settings, follow along below: Open a browser and sign in to Netflix Click on your profile icon to open the menu Click on Transfer Profile Click on Next Follow the instructions to set up the new account

Once done, the person transferring their profile will have their own Netflix account. Netflix told Engadget that the transfer has to be done to a new account, it won’t work with an existing one.

If your split was more contentious, you could also go for the nuclear option. In the Netflix settings, there is an option that will force a sign-out on every device using your account.

From there, you would simply change your password, and any freeloaders would be unable to log back in afterward.

Recently, Netflix has been on a password-sharing crackdown. It’s also launched a cheaper, ad-supported tier that will be perfect for the people who were sharing accounts because of the cost.

