Netflix finally reveals how much its ad-supported tier will cost

Netflix has been teasing its ad-support tier for months at this point. Now, we know how much it will cost.

Netflix’s “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 a month. With the ad-supported tier, users should expect “four to five minutes of ads an hour.”

Ads are expected to be presented in 15 and 30-second blocks. Those ads will be presented before and during shows. Ads mid-show are definitely bummer, but not totally unexpected.

According to Netflix, video quality is “up to 720p/HD” That is the definition both “Basic with Ads” and Basic plan members will get. There will also be no downloading capabilities.

At launch, it will be available in 12 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, and the United States. The launch is planned for early November in these locations.

The addition of an ad-supported tier makes sense. Many competitors offer cheaper (or free) ad-supported options, and Netflix was feeling the pressure. At the beginning of 2022, it was losing a ton of long-time subscribers.

Time will tell if people pile on this new plan. But we expect it will be extremely popular. Viewers have multiple streaming options these days, and savings like this can be the difference between keeping the service and dropping it completely.

With Netflix’s basic plans more expensive than ever, this seems like a small price (no pun intended) to pay.

