Netflix is raising its prices…again

If you are an avid Netflix user, you’ve seen the price slowly rise throughout the years. Now, it’s getting ready to go up again.

Announced in the Netflix Help Center today and reported on by Reuters, the new prices go into effect immediately for new subscribers, with existing users “gradually” seeing the increase. Netflix notes it will send an email notification 30 days before the price increase.

You can find the new prices below:

Image: KnowTechie

Currently, a standard plan is $14 a month, while the 4K plan is $18 a month. The last price increase was in October 2020.

At that time, the standard plan increase in price from $11 a month to $14, and the 4K package jumped from $16 to $18.

A Netflix spokesperson tells Reuters, “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Lame.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: