Tesla vehicles now support Tidal’s music streaming service

Tesla is giving its owners a new option for streaming music in their cars other than Spotify. Tesla now supports Tidal, the premium music streaming service. The news comes from Electrek, and a new 2021.40 software update confirms this new integration in the software release notes.

“TIDAL streaming is now available from the Media menu with a TIDAL account. You can listen to TIDAL playlists or albums in high-quality audio by connecting to Wi-Fi and pressing Download on the selected content.”

So, what makes Tidal different from other streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music? For starters, it costs more. But with that, users get better sound and streaming quality. Apple Music and Spotify recently introduced similar offerings, but Spotify hasn’t made theirs available yet.

Other Tesla software additions include “cold weather improvements” that include the ability to enable front defrost and maintain climate settings when clearing ice and snow, along with adding a chime whenever Traffic-Aware Cruise Control is enabled.

The main takeaway here is the ability to stream Tidal in Tesla vehicles. These cars have some of the best sounding systems around, so streaming music at a higher quality could land Tidal some new customers. But I can’t imagine this being a major selling point for Tesla.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: