Netflix’s new Top 10 website ranks titles based on hours watched

Netflix has launched a new website that shows just how popular certain titles are on the streaming service. The website will show a Top 10 list for several different categories on the streaming giant, and the list will be updated every week.

The new website breaks down Netflix’s content into four different categories: Films (English), Films (Non-English), TV shows (English), and TV shows (Non-English). Every Tuesday, each category’s Top 10 will be updated with rankings from the previous week to show the most popular content on the platform.

In addition to the worldwide Top 10 lists, the platform has also added lists for more than 100 countries, so you can see what people around the world are watching.

The company’s new website launched earlier this week, (thanks, Verge), and also displays a new shift in the way that Netflix ranks the popularity of its content. Previously, the company had measured the popularity of a title based on users who watched at least the first two minutes of the title.

Titles are now ranked by ‘hours viewed’ on Netflix

Image: Netflix

But the company has determined that there is a better way to rank those titles. The new Weekly Top 10 website ranks content based on hours watched instead of just considering the accounts that have watched the beginning of a title. Netflix says that this method “is a slightly better indicator of the overall success of our titles and member satisfaction.”

And that seems like it makes sense. The previous method basically accounted only for the initial click of a TV show or movie. Now, the total hours watched accounts for people rewatching movies that they enjoyed or watching a full series instead of getting bored after a couple of episodes.

In addition to the Top 10 weekly content on the website, Netflix is showing its Top 10 most popular movies and TV shows of all time. This list is definitely interesting and could be a great way to decide what you should watch next.

