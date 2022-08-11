The Disney Plus ad-supported tier launches in December

Earlier this year, Disney announced that it was adding a new, ad-supported tier to Disney Plus. Now, the company has announced an official date, barely squeezing it into its end-of-year promise.

The company announced the ad-supported tier date in a press release on its website earlier this week. The ad-supported tier is coming on December 8 to users in the United States and will cost $7.99 per month.

With Disney owning Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, this new ad-supported tier of Disney Plus means a complete restructuring of the “Disney Bundle” which offers combinations of those three services.

For those of you who already subscribe to Disney Plus, you may be wondering about the $7.99 per month price tag on the new tier. $7.99 is what it currently costs to subscribe to the regular, ad-free Disney Plus plan.

But that’s also changing on December 8 when the new tier comes out. Disney is increasing the price of the ad-free Disney Plus subscription to a whopping $10.99 per month.

So goodbye to the great price of the Disney Plus “Premium” tier. If you still want access to all of the content that Disney Plus has to offer for $7.99, you’re going to have to start dealing with some ads starting December 8.

