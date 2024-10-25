You can now redeem Google Play points for Disney+ and Hulu plans

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google Play Points users with at least a Gold tier can receive free Disney+ and Hulu memberships as a reward. Depending on your Points level, you can receive six, nine, or twelve months of access.

The promotion is only valid for new customers of these streaming services. Gold tier members and above will have access to the new deal, which will only be available for a short time.

Google announced this in a Keyword blog, stating that all Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members can exchange points for Disney+ and Hulu memberships.

You can now use Google Play points to redeem free Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions.

For those unaware, Google Play Points is a rewards program for Google Play Store users who make purchases on the platform. For each dollar spent, you earn points that can be redeemed for digital rewards and experiences.

The program also has different tiers, allowing users to earn points at increasing rates as they reach higher statuses, similar to other reward systems.

Each tier offers different subscription durations, ranging from six months to a complete year.

Folks in the Gold tier can get six months of Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, while Platinum members can get nine months’ worth of membership for the streaming platforms for free.

Diamond users can redeem a full year of Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions.

The post also briefly mentioned that it’s a limited-time offer, so you should act fast and cash out all those points you’ve been holding.

To do this, launch the Google Play Store app and tap your profile icon in the top-right corner. It will show you how many points you have with an option to use those points.

You can then select the subscription that you want and exchange the required points for it.

Disney+ and Hulu recently hiked the price of their plan and removed the option to subscribe to their service from Apple. This reward program is a good way to get those subscriptions without paying for them.

