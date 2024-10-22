You can no longer pay for Disney Plus and Hulu via Apple’s App Store

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Days after Disney hiked the fee for its subscriptions, it has removed the option to get its membership through Apple. According to updated help centre pages of both platforms, new Disney Plus and Hulu members will no longer be able to sign up through Apple’s App Store.

Instead, the companies urge you to go to their websites via browser and register with them directly. Disney can save money and avoid paying Apple a fee by telling their users to visit a website instead of purchasing through the App Store.

You’ll have to directly pay Disney Plus and Hulu for membership

You can no longer pay or register for Hulu or Disney Plus memberships via the Apple App Store. The reason is clear: Apple takes a 30 percent cut of purchases made through iOS apps, significantly reducing Disney’s profitability.

The official Disney and Hulu websites detail the change regarding subscriptions. Both new and existing customers can no longer sign up for either service or pay for their subscriptions through Apple.

The Disney Plus and Hulu websites, however, state that current Apple-billed subscribers will not be impacted.

Thus, as noted by MacRumors, you can still access the Hulu and Disney Plus content on iOS, but you must sign in through their dedicated apps.

However, you will have to go to the Disney Plus and Hulu websites to make payments. From there, you may see every subscription plan that is offered and sign up for one.

Along with pricing increases on October 17 and a recent crackdown on password sharing, removing the in-app purchase fees given to Apple appears to be an attempt to increase streaming revenue.

In summary, these changes will not affect you if you have already subscribed to Disney Plus or Hulu through Apple. However, you can no longer sign up for and pay for these services through the App Store if you are a new or returning subscriber.

What are your thoughts on this Disney Plus and Hulu change? Does it affect how you pay for these services? We would love to hear more from you in the comments below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news