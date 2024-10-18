You’ll have to pay more for Disney Plus subscription on your next bill

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Just a year after increasing the price of its subscription, Disney has increased the cost of its streaming service once again. The company announced the rate hike for the majority of its streaming subscriptions in August, and the change goes into effect today, October 18.

This price hike comes after the company introduced optional account-sharing plans in September for Disney Plus subscribers who share their streaming privileges with someone outside their household.

Disney Plus subscription gets a price hike again

Starting today, October 17, Disney Plus users will see higher plan costs for the subscription as the company announced a price hike for its plans once again.

The monthly cost of Disney Plus with advertisements has increased from $8 to $10. The ad-free tier now costs $16 per month instead of $14, a $2 increase.

The monthly cost of the Duo Basic package, which includes Disney Plus and Hulu, now costs $11. ESPN Plus subscribers will also witness a price hike of $1, as the plan now costs $12. However, the $20 monthly plan for the Duo Premium plan will stay the same.

Plan Price (with Ads) Price (without Ads) Disney Plus $10 $16 Hulu $10 $19 ESPN Plus $12 Disney Plus & Hulu $11 Disney Plus & Hulu (premium) $20 Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus $17 Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus (with ads) $27 Hulu Plus Live TV $83 $96

All Hulu subscriptions are getting a price hike for both the live and on-demand streaming services. The monthly cost of the live TV platform is now $83 for the basic plan and $96 for the premium edition, while standalone Hulu is $10 with advertisements and $19 for the ad-free plan.

You will see the applicable revised price in your next billing cycle. However, Disney Plus subscription prices through third-party billing partners may differ.

Last month, Disney revealed new streaming capabilities, such as access to ABC News Live and ongoing playlists on Disney Plus, which might explain the price hike.

