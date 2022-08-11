Disney Plus is getting a huge price hike

Disney Plus has remained an affordable $7.99 per month since the service’s first price increase back in March of 2021. Well, that appealing price tag is on its way out as the platform gears up for a pretty significant price hike.

In a press release on its website earlier this week, Disney shared the inevitable bad news with its customers. The monthly cost of Disney Plus is increasing by almost 50 percent, from $7.99 up to $10.99.

Hulu, which Disney also owns, is also seeing a bit of a price jump soon. Hulu’s ad-free tier is going from $12.99 per month up to $14.99 per month. Even the ad-supported tier is increasing from $6.99 to $7.99 per month.

The Disney Plus price increases will go into effect on December 8. And Hulu price increases are coming a little sooner on October 10.

You might be asking, “why is Disney increasing the price of Disney Plus so drastically this time around?” The last price increase was only $1, so why increase it by three dollars this time around?

Well, as you might have noticed, the Disney Plus ad-supported tier is also on its way. It launches on December 8 as well and replaces the $7.99 price tag that’s currently attached to Disney Plus.

So it seems the glory days of Disney Plus are coming to an end. Even after its first price hike up to $7.99, Disney Plus offered a ton of good content at a really appealing price.

To be fair, $10.99 per month brings it up to par with similar, ad-free subscriptions like Netflix and HBO Max. It was only a matter of time before Disney decided its subscribers were locked in and it was time for a price hike.

