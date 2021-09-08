Hulu is hiking up the price of both its ad-supported and ad-free streaming tiers

If you are a big fan of Hulu, and pay for either the ad-free ($11.99/month) or the ad-supported ($5.99/month) tier, then heads up, as your streaming subscription is about to get more expensive.

Starting on October 8, the price of both of these tiers is increasing by a dollar, bringing up the cost to $12.99 for the ad-free tier and $6.99 for the ad-supported tier. The $64.99/month price of Hulu + Live TV is not changing price.

According to Variety, the price of the Disney bundle is also not increasing in price. It seems that Disney really wants to push people towards that – it includes, Hulu (with ads), Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 a month.

The price of Disney+ increased back in March of 2021 by a dollar, bringing it up to $7.99. ESPN+ is $6.99 a month currently. So, doing some quick maths, you’d save 36% by bundling the three, which isn’t bad at all. ESPN+ is probably the oddball out for a lot of us though, so it’s up to you to figure out if the bundle is a smart purchase.

Variety notes that this is the first price increase for the Hulu tier without ads, which was first introduced back in 2015.

