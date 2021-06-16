Don’t hold your breath for a cheaper, ad-supported Disney+ option

With so many streaming options available, a fair number of them are now offering either free or cheaper ad-supported tiers in an effort to bring more people in. HBO Max is one of the more recent examples.

Don’t expect the same from Disney+, however. At least, not any time soon. While speaking during the virtual Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference, Bob Chapek, CEO at The Walt Disney Company, discussed the streaming service.

During the virtual event, Credit Suisse managing director Doug Mitchelson asked Chapek about the possibility of an ad-supported tier. As The Verge notes, Chapek responded by saying:

“We’re always reevaluating how we go to market across the world, but we’ve got no such plans now to do that. We’re happy with the models that we’ve got right now. We won’t limit ourselves and say no to anything. But right now, we have no such plans for that.”

Chapek also discussed the price increase for Disney+ that took the service from $6.99 a month to $7.99 a month by saying that the increase did little to affect the Disney+ userbase.

It’s doubtful that this will be the last price increase for the extremely popular streaming service. Most major services started with lower prices, gradually increasing them over time.

