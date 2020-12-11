Open your wallets, Disney+ is getting its first price increase in March

Disney’s Investor Day was yesterday, and alongside the reveal of a bunch of new Marvel content, the company also announced something that wasn’t as exciting – a price increase for its streaming service, Disney+.

Starting on March 26, 2021, Disney+ will see a $1 price increase, raising the price to $7.99. Disney’s bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, is also seeing a $1 price increase, coming in at $13.99 a month. At present, it seems the price hike is only for US subscribers.

One can assume that this price increase is due, in part, to the massive amount of new content that is coming to Disney+ in 2021 and beyond. Series like WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and Secret Invasion are all coming to the platform. Some of these have release dates for 2021, while others haven’t been confirmed yet.

It was only a matter of time really, all streaming services raise their prices as time goes on. Netflix has seen multiple price increases, with the most recent one being announced last month. This comes after Netflix has seen a massive subscriber hike due to COVID-19.

