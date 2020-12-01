The results are in, Disney+ is the best app of 2020 according to Google Play users

Each year, Google looks at all the new apps to release on the Google Play Store and then between internal review and user votes announces the most impactful apps of the year. This year is no exception, with Google asking users to vote on their favorite new apps.

According to users, Disney+ is the best app of 2020. And honestly, that isn’t terribly surprising. Consider that Disney+ managed to secure over 73 million subscribers in its first year and the fact that it’s full of quality content including The Mandalorian, multiple Marvel movies, and classic Disney animation, and you can see why users voted this app up to the top.

In a time where many of us are spending quite a bit more time at home and on the couch, it makes sense that an entertainment app would be extremely popular. Disney+ isn’t the only streaming app that saw a surge in numbers. Netflix also had an influx of subscribers, and apps like HBO Max also saw large amounts of success.

Sadly, the behemoths did swallow some other options, with short-form video streaming service Quibi shutting down a mere six months after it released.

What do you think? Are you a Disney+ subscriber? Do you think it deserves to be called the best app of 2020? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

