Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in November 2020
A new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special!
It’s safe to say that many of us have probably been burning through the streaming content available to us right now, while we are (hopefully) doing our part to limit the contact we’re making with others out in the world. If you’ve already exhausted all the shows and movies on Netflix that you want to watch, it’s time to turn to another streaming service, and Disney+ has a pretty large library of content to enjoy.
Like Netflix, Disney+ adds new content to the service occasionally, and November is no exception. Sadly, it seems that most of the content, including a new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, isn’t coming until the second half of the month, but hey, it’s something to look forward to.
If you have Disney+ and have a hankering for new content, check out everything coming to the streaming service in November below.
Everything coming to Disney+ in November 2020
November 6
- Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Disney Goldie & Bear: Season 1-2
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself: Season 1
- Mr. Magoo
November 13
- Inside Pixar
- Petra: City of Riches
- Ultimate Viking Sword
November 17
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
November 18
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
November 20
- Marvel’s 616
- Planes
- Planes: Fire & Rescue
- The Real Right Stuff
November 27
- The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
- Alaska: Port Protection
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
- Black Beauty
- Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum: Season 3
- Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
- Party Animals: Season 1
There you have it! Everything new coming to Disney+ in November 2020! Personally, I’m excited for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which is launching exactly 42 years after the original Star Wars Holiday Special.
What do you think? Plan on checking out any of this new content on Disney+ in November? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
