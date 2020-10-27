Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in November 2020

It’s safe to say that many of us have probably been burning through the streaming content available to us right now, while we are (hopefully) doing our part to limit the contact we’re making with others out in the world. If you’ve already exhausted all the shows and movies on Netflix that you want to watch, it’s time to turn to another streaming service, and Disney+ has a pretty large library of content to enjoy.

Like Netflix, Disney+ adds new content to the service occasionally, and November is no exception. Sadly, it seems that most of the content, including a new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, isn’t coming until the second half of the month, but hey, it’s something to look forward to.

If you have Disney+ and have a hankering for new content, check out everything coming to the streaming service in November below.

Everything coming to Disney+ in November 2020

November 6

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Disney Goldie & Bear: Season 1-2

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself: Season 1

Mr. Magoo

November 13

Inside Pixar

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

November 20

Marvel’s 616

Planes

Planes: Fire & Rescue

The Real Right Stuff

November 27

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Alaska: Port Protection

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Black Beauty

Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum: Season 3

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals: Season 1

There you have it! Everything new coming to Disney+ in November 2020! Personally, I’m excited for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which is launching exactly 42 years after the original Star Wars Holiday Special.

