Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2020
Christmas comes early.
If you’ve been spending more time at home (and you totally should be), there’s a good chance you’ve started to exhaust many of the available shows and movies on Netflix. That’s understandable. Luckily, each month, Netflix pumps out new shows and movies each month to eager subscribers.
It seems that the company has decided to start pumping out Christmas content, which considering that everywhere starts getting into the holiday spirit earlier and earlier each year, this isn’t terribly surprising. Some of the holiday content includes Christmas Break-In, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, The Christmas Chronicles 2, Operation Christmas Drop, and many more.
Non-Christmas content that I’m personally excited about is Boyz n the Hood, Snowden, American Horror Story: 1984, and Ocean’s Eleven. You can check out the full list of content coming to Netflix in November below.
Everything coming to Netflix in November 2020
- M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Christmas Break-In
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Forged in Fire: Season 6
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
- Little Monsters (1989)
- Mile 22
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Garfield Show: Season 3
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
Nov. 2 on Netflix
- Prospect
Nov. 3
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype
- Mother
Nov. 4
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
- Love and Anarchy
Nov. 5
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
- Midnight At The Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop
- Paranormal
Nov. 6
- Citation
- Country Ever After
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
- The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
- Undercover: Season 2
Nov. 10
- Dash & Lily
- Trash Truck
Nov. 11
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
- The Liberator
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born
- What We Wanted
Nov. 12
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo
- Prom Night
Nov. 13
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- The Life Ahead
- The Minions of Midas
Nov. 15 on Netflix
- A Very Country Christmas
- America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- The Crown: Season 4
- Hometown Holiday
- Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
- V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
- Loving
- Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
- We Are the Champions
Nov. 18
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Nov. 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Nov. 20
- Alien Xmas
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Voices of Fire
Nov. 22
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
- Machete Kills
Nov. 23
- Hard Kill
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Nov. 24
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Wonderoos
Nov. 25
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
- Great Pretender: Season 2
Nov. 26
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul
Nov. 27 on Netflix
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
- The Call
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
- Don’t Listen
- Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
- Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
- Virgin River: Season 2
- La Belva / The Beast
Nov. 28
- The Uncanny Counter
Nov. 29
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
- The 2nd
- A Love So Beautiful
- Finding Agnes
- Rust Creek
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
There you have it, all the new content coming to Netflix in November 2020!
What do you think? What are you excited about this month coming to Netflix? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
