Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2020

October is almost upon us, which means its time for a new batch of content coming to Netflix. October also means it’s time to start settling in at night and watching some spooky content. Luckily, Netflix is coming through with that, so there should be plenty of movies and Netflix Originals to really set the mood.

A couple standouts for me are The Haunting of Bly Manor and Rebecca. On the non-scary front, the final season of Schitt’s Creek comes out on October 7 and if you’ve never watched this masterpiece, it is the perfect time to start.

Comic book fans can also look forward to Batman: The Killing Joke releasing on October 15. It’s honestly a pretty solid month of new content, so make sure to check out the full list below.

Everything coming to Netflix in October 2020

Oct. 1

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Because of You (Netflix Original)

Along Came a Spider

A.M.I.

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (NFLX Family)

Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil Season 1

Familiar Wife Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Morning, Verônica (NFLX Original)

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (NFLX Original)

The Outpost

The Parkers Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Poseidon (2006)

The Prince & Me

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)

The Binding (NFLX Film)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (NFLX Documentary)

Emily in Paris (NFLX Original)

Òlòtūré (NFLX Film)

Serious Men (NFLX Film)

Song Exploder (NFLX Original)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (NFLX Film)

You’ve Got This (NFLX Film)

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (NFLX Film)

Schitt’s Creek Season 6

To the Lake (NFLX Original)

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (NFLX Family)

Ginny Weds Sunny (NFLX Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (NFLX Original)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (NFLX Original)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (NFLX Family)

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (NFLX Family)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (NFLX Film)

One on One Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (NFLX Documentary)

Social Distance (NFLX Original)

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (NFLX Original)

Grand Army (NFLX Original)

In a Valley of Violence

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (NFLX Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (NFLX Film)

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (NFLX Film)

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (NFLX Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (NFLX Original)

Over the Moon (NFLX Film)

Perdida (NFLX Original)

The Queen’s Gambit (NFLX Original)

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (NFLX Family)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (NFLX Documentary)

Oct. 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (NFLX Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (NFLX Documentary)

Oct. 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (NFLX Film)

His House (NFLX Film)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (NFLX Original)

Suburra Season 3 (NFLX Original)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

