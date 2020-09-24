Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2020
There are some solid shows and movies being added in October.
October is almost upon us, which means its time for a new batch of content coming to Netflix. October also means it’s time to start settling in at night and watching some spooky content. Luckily, Netflix is coming through with that, so there should be plenty of movies and Netflix Originals to really set the mood.
A couple standouts for me are The Haunting of Bly Manor and Rebecca. On the non-scary front, the final season of Schitt’s Creek comes out on October 7 and if you’ve never watched this masterpiece, it is the perfect time to start.
Comic book fans can also look forward to Batman: The Killing Joke releasing on October 15. It’s honestly a pretty solid month of new content, so make sure to check out the full list below.
Everything coming to Netflix in October 2020
Oct. 1
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- All Because of You (Netflix Original)
- Along Came a Spider
- A.M.I.
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
- Basic Instinct
- Black ’47
- Cape Fear
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
- Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (NFLX Family)
- Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Employee of the Month
- Enemy at the Gates
- Evil Season 1
- Familiar Wife Season 1
- Fargo
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
- Free State of Jones
- Ghost Rider
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Good Morning, Verônica (NFLX Original)
- Gran Torino
- Her
- House of 1,000 Corpses
- Human Nature
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- I’m Leaving Now
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (NFLX Original)
- The Outpost
- The Parkers Seasons 1-5
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Poseidon (2006)
- The Prince & Me
- Stranger than Fiction
- Superman Returns
- Sword Art Online: Alicization
- Troy
- The Unicorn: Season 1
- The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- WarGames
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
- Yogi Bear
- You Cannot Hide Season 1
Oct. 2
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)
- The Binding (NFLX Film)
- Dick Johnson Is Dead (NFLX Documentary)
- Emily in Paris (NFLX Original)
- Òlòtūré (NFLX Film)
- Serious Men (NFLX Film)
- Song Exploder (NFLX Original)
- Vampires vs. the Bronx (NFLX Film)
- You’ve Got This (NFLX Film)
Oct. 4
- Colombiana
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 6
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am
- Saturday Church
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)
- Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
- Hubie Halloween (NFLX Film)
- Schitt’s Creek Season 6
- To the Lake (NFLX Original)
Oct. 9
- Deaf U (Netflix Original)
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (NFLX Family)
- Ginny Weds Sunny (NFLX Film)
- The Haunting of Bly Manor (NFLX Original)
- The Forty-Year-Old Version (NFLX Original)
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (NFLX Family)
Oct. 12
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Oct. 13
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (NFLX Family)
Oct. 14
- Alice Junior
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
- Moneyball
Oct. 15
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Half & Half Seasons 1-4
- Love Like the Falling Rain (NFLX Film)
- One on One Seasons 1-5
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1
- Rooting for Roona (NFLX Documentary)
- Social Distance (NFLX Original)
Oct. 16
- Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
- Dream Home Makeover (NFLX Original)
- Grand Army (NFLX Original)
- In a Valley of Violence
- The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (NFLX Family)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (NFLX Film)
- Unfriended
Oct. 18
- ParaNorman
Oct. 19
- Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 20
- Carol
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)
Oct. 21
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Rebecca (NFLX Film)
Oct. 22
- Bending the Arc
- Cadaver (NFLX Film)
- The Hummingbird Project
- Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
- Barbarians (Netflix Original)
- Move (NFLX Original)
- Over the Moon (NFLX Film)
- Perdida (NFLX Original)
- The Queen’s Gambit (NFLX Original)
Oct. 27
- Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (NFLX Family)
- Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (NFLX Documentary)
Oct. 28
- Holidate (Netflix Film)
- Metallica Through The Never
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (NFLX Film)
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (NFLX Documentary)
Oct. 30
- Bronx (Netflix Film)
- The Day of the Lord (NFLX Film)
- His House (NFLX Film)
- Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (NFLX Original)
- Suburra Season 3 (NFLX Original)
Oct. 31
- The 12th Man
What do you think, what are you most excited to watch in October on Netflix? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
