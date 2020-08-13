Mint Mobile launches a foolproof movie streaming service in Mint Mobile +

When Ryan Reynolds bought an ownership stake in Mint Mobile late last year, we knew that he wouldn’t just sit back and do nothing with it. His gin ads have been nothing short of creative, so we’d expect that with Mint Mobile, something would come along with a smirk and a wink from the Deadpool actor.

In a tweet, Reynolds announced the launch of Mint Mobile +, a new movie streaming service from the mobile carrier. This marks the first streaming entertainment service from a mobile ISP, as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are yet to launch anything similar.

Part of Reynolds’ deal with Mint Mobile was to participate in its marketing efforts. I’m sure they knew exactly what they were signing up for.

Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service! pic.twitter.com/lSMzeurKp8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

Mint Mobile + is chock full of content. By content, I mean Ryan Reynolds content. By Ryan Reynolds content I mean the 2003 movie Foolproof and only the 2003 movie Foolproof.

Mint Mobile + offers Originals, Kind of Originals, Unoriginal Originals, and Top 10 In U.S. and every single one of them is the 2003 Canadian Film Foolproof starring Ryan Reynolds. Each version of Foolproof is presented with different title art and screen grab, giving the appearance of multiple films (hat tip to Mint Mobile’s graphic design team on this) but it’s just Foolproof, a film that holds a 63% popcorn bucket thing on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, this is a free service and of course, it’s just clever marketing for Mint Mobile. As Reynolds stated in a follow-up tweet, “Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless…”

Regardless, if you ever wanted to watch a middling Ryan Reynolds film at the start of his career but after Two Guys, A Girl And A Pizza Place and before Just Friends then now is your chance. It’s a creative and cheap marketing stunt by a mobile company, as the rights for Foolproof probably cost Reynolds half a bottle of gin and a sock full of pennies.

Since this is a marketing stunt, it’s free to watch anything on the streaming service, which is just Foolproof over and over.

That’s about the right price for this movie, which has a plot that doesn’t matter and a budget that was probably all salary and there’s an elevator scene I think. I dunno. I can’t remember if I’ve seen this one. There’s not a Reynolds movie I’ve missed, but after numerous viewings of The Proposal and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, I may have forgotten a few early ones. Doesn’t matter. Click over, enjoy the lolz and we’ll see what Reynolds does next with Mint Mobile.

