Netflix is testing a new shuffle button because picking something to watch is hard

One of the most difficult tasks you can face in a day is deciding what to watch on Netflix.

There are just so many (mostly) mediocre choices to choose from that you can find yourself spending more time on the search page than you do actually watching anything. Raise your hand if you’ve fallen asleep scrolling while attempting to find something to watch to fall asleep to. Yeah, that’s what I thought.

Well, now, it seems like Netflix is adding a feature to help with our dilemma. According to The Next Web and various users on Twitter, Netflix is trialing a feature on the TV app that lets you shuffle through various entertainment based on your tastes. I’ve been preparing for this feature for months now.

Shuffle play on Netflix. It's a thing… pic.twitter.com/Le1D3IxRwp — Tom Hodgson (@tall_n_moody) August 18, 2020

There’s no word yet on if this feature will be seeing a bigger rollout, but it will probably depend on people’s reaction to it and if it is actually used.

Personally, I could see myself using this as long as it is done right. documentaries and movies would be easy enough, but for series, it would need to only recommend Season 1, episode 1 as anything else could end in possible spoilers for a show you had full intentions of enjoying in the future.

What do you think? Would you use a shuffle feature on Netflix? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

