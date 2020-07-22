Netflix finally lands on Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

Netflix seems to be available everywhere, but one place it was surprisingly missing was on Google’s two smart displays – the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Google’s smart displays already had Hulu and Disney+ available, but now users will be able to stream Netflix in the kitchen, bedroom, or wherever they have their Nest Hubs set up.

Google notes that Netflix support is rolling out to users globally, wherever the Nest Hub and Netflix are available. You’ll be able to use voice commands and traditional methods to find the next show or movie you want to watch. Phrases like “Hey Google, play Queer Eye on Netflix” will take you directly to the show, or simply say “Hey Google, open Netflix” to browse in a more traditional manner.

You can also pause, play, and skip forward just by asking Google to do it for you, perfect for when you are watching something while cooking or doing the dishes. On the Nest Hub Max, users can even use “Quick Gestures” to accomplish a variety of tasks. This basically entails looking at the screen and using Jedi-like hand movements to control the content.

So yeah, that’s it. That’s the news. You can now watch Netflix on Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

