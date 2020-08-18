If you have Apple TV+ but feel like you don’t have enough content to keep you entertained, Apple has announced a new bundle for customers that will certainly add plenty of shows and movies to enjoy while you are staying at home.

Apple TV+ is included free for one year for people that purchase a new Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days. After that, or if you have an older Apple device and still want Apple’s streaming service, it runs you $4.99 a month. It contains a bunch of hit-and-miss Apple Originals, and gives you a portal for other streaming services.

Now, the company has announced a new bundle that customers can add to their service that adds CBS All Access and Showtime. The bundle will set you back $9.99 a month, which is a pretty good deal, all things considered. Normally, CBS All Access runs $5.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 (without ads) and Showtime costs $10.99 a month. With this bundle, you’ll get access to the CBS All Access version without ads.

The new bundle launches today and you can access it from your Apple TV+ dashboard.

