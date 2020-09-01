Netflix is now offering a free selection of movies and shows to everyone, no account needed

Yes, you read that correctly. Netflix is now offering free TV shows and movies for everyone in the world. By everyone in the world, we mean the 200 countries and territories where Netflix operates. The best part is that you don’t even need to open an account with Netflix to enjoy the given content.

The list of free TV shows and movies includes their hit series Stranger Things, Bird Box, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Bard of Blood, Grace and Frankie, The Two Popes, and more.

However, non-subscribers can view only a few free episodes per show, after which they need to subscribe to Netflix. There are no restrictions on movies. Free users can watch every available free movie from start to end without interruptions. Viewers can skip the 30-second video advertisement that appears at the start of every show or movie, as well.

This offer is also available for mobile users. To be more precise, only Android users can access the free content via their mobile web browsers. iOS users can’t enjoy this promotion. So far, no one from Netflix has said why iOS users can’t watch the free movies and TV shows via their mobile browser.

The motive behind offering free content to non-subscribers is that Netflix is actively searching for various ways to increase its appeal with potential new customers and increase its user base. Then there is the pressure from its main competitors such as Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, and so on.

In its effort to further increase its user base, Netflix also recently launched the new mobile-only tier in India. As the name implies, via this tier, users can access Netflix’s content only via their mobile phones. Because of that, this plan costs just 199 Indian rupees per month. If we convert the rupees into dollars, that’s $2.70 monthly subscription.

What do you think? Plan on checking this out if you aren’t subscribed already to Netflix? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: