Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September 2020

If you’ve been spending more time at home recently, you’ve probably started to exhaust the current offerings on Netflix. Well, maybe not all of the content available, but the content that appeals to you. Thankfully, Netflix adds content each month to the streaming service, so if you are looking for some new things to watch, you’re in luck.

This month sees such classics as Anaconda joining the service, as well as the Back to the Future movies. The Netflix Original movie, The Devil All The Time, also comes out this month, and personally, I’m super excited for this one.

There are also plenty of seasons being added to a variety of shows, but the one I’m most interested in is season 4 of The Good Place.

Check out everything coming to Netflix in September 2020

September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita / The Match

True: Friendship Day

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Freaks – You’re One of Us

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

September 4

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Waiting for “Superman”

September 8

StarBeam: Season 2

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes / Cuties

The Social Dilemma

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

September 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

The Universe: Season 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

Criminal: UK: Season 2

The Devil All The Time

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook

Mighty Express

September 23

Enola Holmes

Waiting…

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Wentworth: Season 8

There you have it, everything coming to Netflix in September!

What do you think? What shows and movies are you most excited for on Netflix? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

