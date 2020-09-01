Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September 2020
A solid month of new content.
If you’ve been spending more time at home recently, you’ve probably started to exhaust the current offerings on Netflix. Well, maybe not all of the content available, but the content that appeals to you. Thankfully, Netflix adds content each month to the streaming service, so if you are looking for some new things to watch, you’re in luck.
This month sees such classics as Anaconda joining the service, as well as the Back to the Future movies. The Netflix Original movie, The Devil All The Time, also comes out this month, and personally, I’m super excited for this one.
There are also plenty of seasons being added to a variety of shows, but the one I’m most interested in is season 4 of The Good Place.
Check out everything coming to Netflix in September 2020
September 1
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
- La Partita / The Match
- True: Friendship Day
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Borgen: Season 1-3
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Glory
- Grease
- Magic Mike
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pineapple Express
- Possession
- The Producers (2005)
- The Promised Neverland: Season 1
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- Residue
- Sex Drive
- Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
- The Smurfs
- Wildlife
- Zathura
September 2
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India
- Chef’s Table: BBQ
- Freaks – You’re One of Us
September 3
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
- Love, Guaranteed
- Young Wallander
September 4
- Away
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- The Lost Okoroshi
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
September 7
- Midnight Special
- My Octopus Teacher
- Record of Youth
- Waiting for “Superman”
September 8
- StarBeam: Season 2
September 9
- Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco
- Mignonnes / Cuties
- The Social Dilemma
September 10
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- The Gift: Season 2
- Greenleaf: Season 5
- The Idhun Chronicles
- Julie and the Phantoms
September 11
- The Duchess
- Family Business: Season 2
- Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Pets United
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
- Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
September 15
- America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
- Ancient Aliens: Season 3
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
- Izzy’s Koala World
- Michael McIntyre: Showman
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
- The Rap Game: Season 2
- The Smurfs 2
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
- The Universe: Season 2
September 16
- Baby: Season 3
- Challenger: The Final Flight
- Criminal: UK: Season 2
- The Devil All The Time
- MeatEater: Season 9
- The Paramedic
- Signs: Season 2
- Sing On!
September 17
- Dragon’s Dogma
- The Last Word
September 18
- American Barbecue Showdown
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Ratched
September 21
- A Love Song for Latasha
September 22
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
- Kiss the Ground
- The Playbook
- Mighty Express
September 23
- Enola Holmes
- Waiting…
September 24
- The Chef Show: Season 2
- Real Steel
September 25
- A Perfect Crime
- Country-Ish
- Nasty C
- The School Nurse Files
- Sneakerheads
September 26
- The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
- Bad Teacher
- Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained
September 29
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
- Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
- Wentworth: Season 8
There you have it, everything coming to Netflix in September!
What do you think? What shows and movies are you most excited for on Netflix? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
