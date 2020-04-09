Disney Plus is absolutely killing it with over 50 million subscribers

Well, it’s official: It’s been nearly five months since its inception, and now Disney Plus has already gained 50 million paid subscribers, which is quite insane. For those of you who still haven’t heard of Disney Plus, it serves as Disney’s video-on-demand streaming service, which is also considered to be a response to Netflix’s monopoly.

The last we heard from Disney Plus was back in February, where they reported a staggering 28.6 million users. This means that in a mere two months, they gained more than 21 new subscribers.

This new number was the result of Disney launching the service in eight Western European countries, which comprised of the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, France, and Switzerland. In addition to this, Disney Plus also launched in the second-most populous country in the world, India, on the 3rd of April, which further helped in achieving this tremendous number. Disney states that India accounted for 8 million of the total 50 million paid subscribers.

What makes the milestone interesting is that Disney outdid themselves by being well ahead of their forecast. Last year, when Disney created a road map for investors, they had stated that the streaming service would be able to achieve 60 million-90 million users by the end of fiscal 2024, they managed to hit this target four years earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic may serve as a problem for Disney Plus in the long run as fresh content may be very difficult to film and roll out, but at the same time it may boost their subscribers in the short run given everyone is stuck in their homes and stuck to their digital screens.

