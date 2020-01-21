Entertainment
Disney+ is set to launch in the UK and other parts of Europe a week early
Not all European countries will be getting it early, however.
If you’re a European who’s been dying to follow the Adventures of Baby Yoda (err, I mean The Mandalorian), your wait is almost over. For whatever reason, Disney has decided to bring the launch date a week earlier than it was, so you’ll be able to squee with delight at the little green Force-aware goblin on March 24.
Let’s hope that this launch won’t have the same issues as the US and Canadian launch when the servers were apparently overloaded.
The Walt Disney Company is bringing Disney+ to Europe sooner than expected, with a new release date of March 24. That’s a week less to wait for all the Disney goodness that you could shake an Ewok at.
Is this to combat piracy or did Disney just get the necessary infrastructure ready ahead of schedule? We’ll likely never know, but at least you can watch The Mandalorian in high-res without going to dodgy download sites.
- Disney+ will be slightly more expensive in Europe, coming in at £5.99/€6.99 (about $8) per month, or £59.99/€69.99 (about $78) for a yearly subscription
- Not all European countries will be getting Disney+ on that date, with the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland joining the Netherlands who was an early test country. Belgium, Portugal and the Nordics will be getting access before the summer
- That’ll give access to all the same content as the US-based service, including originals such as The Mandalorian and all the Disney Vault movies that everyone grew up with
Hopefully, the date change to sooner than expected means that the technical issues that plagued the North American launch like a poison apple won’t be in appearance. Is a happy beginning too much to wish for?
