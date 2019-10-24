As we get closer to the launch of the sure-to-be-successful Disney+ streaming service, the official Twitter account has been busy promoting the huge amount of shows and movies that will be available when the service launches on November 12.

Honestly, it has been a bit much. The official Twitter channel is clogged with classics and unmemorable titles alike.

Anyways, a saint has made a parody account that perfectly echoes how all of us feel about it. Make sure to enjoy it before the Big Mouse comes for blood (and copyright infringement).

The @WatchWithDisney Twitter account speaks the truth

Just look at some of this comedic gold:

Who can forget this classic?

I feel like another follow-up with Curtis and Kevin could work well in 2019

Three Men Sell a Toddler (1990) pic.twitter.com/1KkvaPxBAx — Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 22, 2019

Seriously, why did y’all throw my dude OUT OF AN AIRPLANE

god i wish that were me

James and his Big Skittle (1996) pic.twitter.com/MakLy18BUh — Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 15, 2019

Shoutout to all my Mandela Effect peeps

I legit have no clue what Disney movie this even is

Like You Give a Shit About This One (1985) pic.twitter.com/8aEYzNwImK — Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 24, 2019

Wait that’s illegal

My boy Skeeter deserved better

Which one is your favorite? Excited for Disney+?

