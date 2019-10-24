Entertainment
This Twitter account truly reflects how all of us feel about Disney+
Tales that are truly as old as time.
As we get closer to the launch of the sure-to-be-successful Disney+ streaming service, the official Twitter account has been busy promoting the huge amount of shows and movies that will be available when the service launches on November 12.
Honestly, it has been a bit much. The official Twitter channel is clogged with classics and unmemorable titles alike.
Anyways, a saint has made a parody account that perfectly echoes how all of us feel about it. Make sure to enjoy it before the Big Mouse comes for blood (and copyright infringement).
The @WatchWithDisney Twitter account speaks the truth
Just look at some of this comedic gold:
Who can forget this classic?
Recess: Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003) pic.twitter.com/2dvo55QAsY
— Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 23, 2019
I feel like another follow-up with Curtis and Kevin could work well in 2019
Three Men Sell a Toddler (1990) pic.twitter.com/1KkvaPxBAx
— Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 22, 2019
Seriously, why did y’all throw my dude OUT OF AN AIRPLANE
Operation Fuck This Elephant (1995) pic.twitter.com/6AES8eBpRx
— Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 15, 2019
god i wish that were me
James and his Big Skittle (1996) pic.twitter.com/MakLy18BUh
— Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 15, 2019
Shoutout to all my Mandela Effect peeps
Shazaam (1996) pic.twitter.com/d29RedhzWt
— Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 16, 2019
I legit have no clue what Disney movie this even is
Like You Give a Shit About This One (1985) pic.twitter.com/8aEYzNwImK
— Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 24, 2019
Wait that’s illegal
The Cheetah Kisser (1989) pic.twitter.com/ORdh9qMrhe
— Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 15, 2019
My boy Skeeter deserved better
Doug's 1st and Last Movie (1999) pic.twitter.com/WAEXfBlviA
— Disney+ (@WatchWithDisney) October 21, 2019
Which one is your favorite? Excited for Disney+? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
