Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2019
Step Brothers and Zombieland both come to the service this month.
While the number of streaming services continues to grow and shows are thrown around and dangled as bribes like children in a custody battle, the ever-trusty Netflix is here with another batch of content scheduled to arrive in November.
Like many of its recent months, there is a heavy emphasis on original programming, but there are some other gems among the many hours of content. And because we start celebrating the winter holidays on November 1, expect a healthy dose of winter cheer. Bah humbug.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2019
You can find the full list of shows and movies below:
Nov. 1
- American Son
- Atypical: Season 3
- Drive
- Fire in Paradise
- Hache
- Hello Ninja
- Holiday in the Wild
- The King
- The Man Without Gravity
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest
- We Are the Wave
- Apache Warrior
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Grease
- Holly Star
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Mars: Season 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
- Paid in Full
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep: Season 3
- The Game
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Up North
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
Nov. 4
- A Holiday Engagement
- Christmas Crush
- Dear Santa
- The Devil Next Door
- District 9
Nov. 5
- The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
- Tune in for Love
- Undercover Brother 2
Nov. 6
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS
- Shadow
Nov. 7
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Nov. 8
- Busted!: Season 2
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
- Green Eggs and Ham
- Let It Snow
- Paradise Beach
- Wild District: Season 2
Nov. 9
- Little Things: Season 3
Nov. 10
- Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Nov. 11
- A Single Man
- Chief of Staff: Season 2
Nov. 12
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
Nov. 13
- Maradona in Mexico
Nov. 14
- The Stranded
Nov. 15
- Avlu: Part 2
- The Club
- Earthquake Bird
- Go!: The Unforgettable Party
- House Arrest
- I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry
- Klaus
- Llama Llama: Season 2
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Nov. 16
- Suffragette
Nov. 17
- The Crown: Season 3
Nov. 19
- Iliza: Unveiled
- No hay Tiempo Para la Verguenza
Nov. 20
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de Pies Ligeros
Nov. 21
- The Knight Before Christmas
- Mortel
Nov. 22
- Dino Girl Gauko
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
- The Dragon Prince: Season 3
- High Seas: Season 2
- Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
- Mon Frère
- Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories
- Nobody’s Looking
- Singapore Social
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
Nov. 23
- End of Watch
Nov. 24
- Shot Caller
Nov. 25
- Dirty John: Season 1
Nov. 26
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One
- Super Monsters Save Christmas
- True: Winter Wishes
Nov. 27
- Broken
- The Irishman
Nov. 28
- Holiday Rush
- John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That
- Merry Happy Whatever
- Mytho
Nov. 29
- Atlantics
- Chip and Potato: Season 2
- I Lost My Body
- La Reina del Sur: Season 2
- The Movies That Made Us
- Sugar Rush Christmas
What are you most excited to watch on Netflix in November 2019? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Apple TV finally makes its way to Amazon Fire TV devices
- A whole bunch of music festivals have pledged to keep facial recognition away from their venues
- T-Mobile set to drench 200m users with sweet, salty 5G this year
- It looks like Samsung has fixed the fingerprint issue on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10