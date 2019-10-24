It looks like Samsung has fixed the fingerprint issue on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10

So, earlier this month it was discovered that the Samsung Galaxy s10 and Note 10 could be unlocked via a fingerprint when the scanner is covered with certain silicon cases and screen protectors.

Not a good look, which is why Samsung jumped to get this fixed. Now, an update is rolling out to fix the issue. The update is hitting South Korea first according to Android Central but rolling out to other locations in the coming days.

According to AC, users are also being told that they should delete all fingerprint data they currently have stored and remap everything once they get the update to their device.

When the issue first hit the news outlets, Samsung referred to the issue as a “fingerprint malfunction” but I’d say allowing anyone to access your phone is more than a simple malfunction, but *waves vaguely* PR. It was so bad, some banks in the UK and South Korea even removed the app functionality for quick logins via fingerprints.

Regardless, it’s good to see Samsung was quick to address the issue and that a software update was able to solve the problems. Can you imagine them having to go through yet another recall?

