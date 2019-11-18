Your weak Disney+ passwords are already up for sale on hacking forums

Disney+ is only a week old and accounts are already being hacked and sold across various hacking forums.

In a new report from ZDNet, Disney+ users are already having accounts hacked and sold on hacking forums just days after its initial launch.

Did anyone else’s DISNEY + get hacked ?? — Hector_lauzardo (@t1coo) November 18, 2019

“Many of these accounts are now being offered for free on hacking forums, or available for sale for prices varying from $3 to $11,” notes ZDNet.

How are hackers gaining access to Disney+ so quickly?

With the streaming service only being a week old, it’s a bit surprising to see so many accounts of hacked accounts. Then again, Disney+ is arguably the largest online release in years so it was sure to gain a lot of attention from users, scammers, and hackers alike.

So, what could be causing all the hacks? The most likely culprit is low-effort and previously-hacked passwords. Hackers own endless lists of username and password combos that have been used on other websites that have been breached, so this is likely it. It’s a bit surprising Disney doesn’t use some type of location service to help prevent unauthorized use, but maybe we’ll see that in the future.

Not even been half of a week and my dad’s Disney+ account has ALREADY been hacked. Great security there @disneyplus @Disney. Unbelievable. #DisneyPlus — Jesse (@CommandrBlitzer) November 15, 2019

ZDNet notes that two of the hacked users they spoke with noted re-using a previous password, but others did not. That still doesn’t rule it out, as simple passwords can also be hacked.

Regardless, as usual, this is another warning to users – don’t reuse passwords and “password1” will never be acceptable.

