Disney says it’s totally cool if you share Disney+ password…for now

Yesterday saw the launch of Disney+, the highly anticipated streaming service that has nearly everything Disney-related. And while there have been a few problems at the start, people’s reactions to the service have been positive.

Similar to other streaming services, Disney+ subscribers will certainly be sharing their accounts with their friends and family. As of this writing, Disney+ is letting its users share their passwords with little to no issues.

While speaking with The Verge, Michael Paull, the President of Disney Streaming Services, is well-aware that this is going to happen, but still wants potential subscribers to consider the price.

Password sharing is definitely something we think about. We believe that consumers will see that value, and they’re going to act accordingly. They’re going to use those accounts for their family, for their household. That being said, we do recognize password sharing exists and will continue to exist.

Anyone with a Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video knows they can give away their passwords. Companies have been trying to figure out how to combat that, setting limits on the number of users and things of that nature, but nothing has completely stopped users from sharing accounts.

In the same interview, Paull confirmed that Disney has created a technology platform that can help them detect overdone password-sharing. The platform detects viewing habits and behaviors, which in a roundabout way, gives Disney insight into who is watching. But, it does not have location services, which is a good thing. It is currently not in place, and it comes off a bit like the House of Mouse is watching over your shoulder.

Disney+ is $6.99 a month, or $69.99 annually, and is available for…well…everything; iOS and Android devices, Windows 10, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, LG and Samsung Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

