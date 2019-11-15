Hulu is increasing its Live TV package to $55 a month and people are PISSED

For those who are looking to ‘cut the cord’ and go with the myriad of streaming services…these kinds of price changes make it a little less tempting to do so.

Hulu released a blog post announcing the changes, while also sending out emails to customers alerting them of the change to Live TV. The normally $45 a month service is getting a $10 price hike. Hulu + Live TV has received two price changes this year, it was increased by $5 in January.

The company claims that the price increase is going “to continue delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience for you.”

And several Hulu + Live TV customers are starting to use the #ByeHulu hashtag to let their feelings be known. A few others took a screenshot of the email itself to show how ridiculous they think it is.

Yo @hulu, are you crazy? A $10 a month price increase before Christmas, at a time when Disney+ just launched? Your absurdly small selection of live TV channels is already overpriced. Cancelling this weekend, after I negotiate a new deal with @Xfinity. #byehulu — Nick Wax (@nickwax) November 15, 2019

Apparently next month when my HD 4K blu-Ray player turns two, the technology is unsupportable by @hulu. Are there people out there who can afford to upgrade their equipment every couple of years? I certainly can’t. #byehulu — Kendra Behn-Smith (@KendraBehnSmith) July 11, 2019

Hoo boy Hulu. > 20 percent price hike, trying very hard to get me to cut the cord, for real. Makes digital antenna option for football look more plausible. pic.twitter.com/Me1ngwLcHQ — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) November 15, 2019

This is exactly the reason why many of us cut the cord on cable and came to you. And it's going to be the reason I, and many others cut you out! #byehulu pic.twitter.com/3atFyvwZXm — Jesse (@1MadScientist_) November 15, 2019

@hulu @hulu_support

You totally lost me, along with a lot of other people, with your 22% massive price increase. I'm gone here before that kicks in. You kept promoting your "Hulu has live sports" nonsense when the streaming to those events frequently broke down.. 1/2 #Hulu — Bodhi (@bce11111) November 15, 2019

…with the screen turning black with an error message. You should have spent more money on upgrading your servers and infrastructure and less on ads. Not interested in any of your mediocre created content anyway. It's your business. Bye bye. 2/2👎😞 #Hulu — Bodhi (@bce11111) November 15, 2019

What do you think? Will you be canceling Hulu’s Live TV package? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

