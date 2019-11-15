Connect with us

Entertainment

Hulu is increasing its Live TV package to $55 a month and people are PISSED

Can we go back to just having Netflix again?

hulu live tv on devices
Image: Hulu

For those who are looking to ‘cut the cord’ and go with the myriad of streaming services…these kinds of price changes make it a little less tempting to do so.

Hulu released a blog post announcing the changes, while also sending out emails to customers alerting them of the change to Live TV. The normally $45 a month service is getting a $10 price hike. Hulu + Live TV has received two price changes this year, it was increased by $5 in January.

The company claims that the price increase is going “to continue delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience for you.”

And several Hulu + Live TV customers are starting to use the #ByeHulu hashtag to let their feelings be known. A few others took a screenshot of the email itself to show how ridiculous they think it is.

Many Hulu subscribers took to Twitter to voice their frustrations

Going back to Xfinity? Ouch…

If they keep going this way, this hypothetical situation just may come true

Having an antenna in 2019 is kinda cool, very kitschy

This is probably the most common feeling amongst the Twitterverse

Quitting Hulu, A Play in Two Acts. (Act 1)

(Act 2)

And finally, this person who has photo evidence of their annoyance with Hulu

What do you think? Will you be canceling Hulu’s Live TV package? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics
Comments

More in Entertainment