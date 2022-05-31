How to change your email and password on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the best streaming platforms out there and it’s filled with content. You don’t want to lose access to your account, which is why you need to know how to change your password and email on Disney+.

Disney+ has quickly skyrocketed to a position among the top streaming platforms out there. It’s generally in the same conversation with the likes of Netflix and HBO Max.

And with that heightened popularity comes more potential for hacks or attacks from bad actors.

Fortunately, Disney+ makes it pretty easy to change your password whenever you need. Additionally, you can change the email address associated with the account whenever you want.

Why change your password or email on Disney+?

As with any other online platform, there are a few reasons why you would want to change your password. The first, and most obvious, is in the case of any sort of direct attack on the platform in question.

If Disney+ comes out about a hack that has compromised passwords on the site, you should definitely change your password.

Another reason is if you use the same password on other websites. As a general rule, it’s never a good idea to repeat the same password on multiple sites. But if you do, all of your accounts can be in trouble when the password on one account is compromised.

And finally, it can be a good idea to update your password every once in a while to keep hackers on their toes. If you have a strong, complex password, then you shouldn’t worry about changing it too often. But if you know your passwords could be a little stronger, it might be a good idea to switch them up from time to time.

When it comes to email, the reasons for changing are a little abstract. Obviously, someone learning your email address isn’t going to compromise your account.

But there still could be some reason to change. Maybe you’re trying to clean up one email address that’s turned into a massive recycle bin over the years. Or maybe you’re transitioning to one email address for all of your subscriptions.

Whatever the reason for changing your email or password, Disney+ will let you do it. All you need is access to the email address that’s currently listed on the account.

How to change your email or password on Disney+ (browser)

So now we can learn how to actually go about changing your password or email on Disney+. And, fortunately, it’s a relatively simple process, as long as you know the menus to go through.

What’s even better is that you can do this on both mobile and in a web browser, and the process is virtually the same. Here’s what you need to do.

Log into Disney+ on a web browser Click your profile picture in the top right

Select Account

Select the pencil icon next to what you want to change (email or password)

You will get a one-time passcode sent to the email address currently assigned to the account. Enter that passcode into the field that pops up

Enter your new email address or password and select Save

There you go. That’s all there is to it. As long as you have access to the email address currently assigned to your Disney+ account, you should have no problems changing your email address or password.

After changing either option, you’ll get an email confirming that the change has gone through.

How to change your email or password on Disney+ (mobile)

If you primarily use the Disney+ mobile app on iOS or Android, don’t worry. You can still change your password or email address from within the mobile app.

In fact, the process is exactly the same, with the exception of where you can find your profile picture.

Log into the Disney+ mobile app Tap your profile picture in the bottom right

Select Account

Select the pencil icon next to what you want to change (email or password)

You will get a one-time passcode sent to the email address currently assigned to the account. Enter that passcode into the field that pops up

Enter your new email address or password and select Save

So there you go. That’s how you change the email address or password associated with your Disney+ account using the mobile app. Again, you’ll receive a confirmation email after changing either of these options.

Changing your password is crucial to stay safe on the internet

The majority of websites make it relatively easy for users to change their passwords, and that is certainly the case for Disney+. In the event that your password is compromised, it’s important to change it as quickly as possible to help minimize any damage.

And when it comes to Disney+, changing your email address is just as simple. As long as you have access to the email account that’s already attached to your Disney+ account, you won’t have any problems changing your email address or your password.

