Disney Plus has made waves in the streaming world since it launched back in 2019. Since that time, the platform has expanded with tons of new and original content. Today, we’re going to look at how you can change your Disney Plus plan to one of the other plans that the company has to offer.

In addition to adding a bunch of original content, the platform has continued to expand in other ways. Disney is one of the largest media companies in the world. And it has leveraged its position to evolve Disney Plus with new opportunities.

Namely, the Disney Bundle is the current premier streaming service offered by Disney. The Bundle packages in Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and an ad-supported Hulu membership all for one monthly price.

And if you’re not interested in the Disney Bundle, you still might want to consider signing up for annual payments instead of monthly so you can save a little money in the long run. Whichever new plan you’re interested in, we’ve got you covered.

How to change your Disney Plus plan on desktop

Right now, the annual plan is $79.99, which will save you about $15 a year versus paying monthly. And if you’re interested in the Disney Bundle, your monthly bill will go up from $7.99 to $13.99 for the extra streaming services.

Fortunately, Disney makes it pretty straightforward to change your plan on Disney Plus:

Log in to Disney Plus Select the profile icon (top-right on desktop, bottom-right on mobile) then select Account Scroll down under the Subscription box and choose which plan you’d like to switch to Review and confirm your billing information and select Agree & Subscribe

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be good to go with your new Disney Plus or Disney Bundle subscription.

How to switch plans through the mobile app on Android and iOS

If you mainly watch Disney Plus through the mobile app (Android and iOS) or simply prefer using it for making changes to your account, here’s how to change plans:

Open the Disney Plus app and tap your profile icon in the bottom-right corner

Image: KnowTechie

In this menu, tap on Account

Image: KnowTechie

Find the Subscription section and tap on your plan

Image: KnowTechie

Here, you can select the Disney plan of your choice

Image: KnowTechie

You’ll have to then follow the prompts from the App Store or the Google Play Store to complete your transaction

And that covers how to update your plan through the Disney Plus app!

Now you can go and change your Disney Plus plan over to the one that suits you best. You can’t go wrong with the Disney Bundle and the yearly subscription can help you save some money in the long run.

Hopefully, this article will help you get the most out of your Disney Plus subscription.

