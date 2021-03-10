Disney Plus reaches 100 million subscribers

Disney Plus is blowing up, like, a lot. In an earnings call this week, Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek, said the service now has over 100 million subscribers, up from 94.9 million last month. To put things in perspective, the service launched back in November 2019. So yea, that’s a healthy number of users for a service that just recently launched.

“The enormous success of Disney Plus has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” Chapek said. “In fact, we set a target of 100-plus new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”

It’s no secret, Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services to date compared to Netflix. Shows like WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and the countless other titles all have a hand in propping Disney Plus to the 100 million subscriber mark. Services like HBO Max and Peacock are great offerings too, but they’re not growing as fast as Disney Plus.

The original goal for Disney was to have between 60 and 90 million subscribers by 2024. Seeing that they already beat that number, the company says the new goal now is between 300 and 350 million subscribers across all of its streaming platforms. At this current pace, that estimate doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

