The WWE Network will soon be available exclusively on Peacock

Peacock, the new streaming option from NBCUniversal, is coming out swinging, announcing a new multiyear agreement that brings the WWE Network to American subscribers.

Announced today, the WWE Network will be available on Peacock on March 18 of this year. At that time, current WWE Network subscribers will be migrated over to Peacock Premium, according to Variety.

When the migration happens, current WWE Network subscribers will see their monthly bill drop from $9.99 a month, to Peacock Premium’s $4.99 a month. This is an ad-support tier.

Excited for @peacockTV to become the new home of @WWENetwork in the U.S., helping to bring premium @WWE content (including @WrestleMania!!!) to a much broader audience and to provide the @WWEUniverse with a wide offering of live sports, news, film & TV! https://t.co/MPzcxjL3IV — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 25, 2021

Variety notes that viewers will get access to all WWE content, including “17,000 hours of WWE Network new, original, and library programming” available both on-demand and through a 24-hour channel.

It also means viewers will get free access to WWE live events like SummerSlam, Wrestlemania, and more.

Overall, this is a big move from both companies, as WWE fans get a better deal and Peacock can add another feather to its cap.

Have any thoughts on this? Does this make you more interested in Peacock? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: