Netflix’s Shuffle Play feature will soon be available worldwide

Netflix is constantly trialing new features that it hopes will keep its users on the platform for longer periods of time and now one of those features is seeing a worldwide release.

Called Shuffle Play, Netflix had previously released the feature to select users but it now looks like the company is planning on releasing the feature worldwide. This information comes from the company’s Q4 2020 earnings and reported on by TechCrunch.

Netflix does tell TechCrunch that the name could change before its worldwide rollout in the first half of 2021.

So, how does the feature work? Basically, when you login to Netflix, you’ll see a big button directly below your profile picture. Clicking that will start up a movie, doing the hard work for you. This could be something in your watch list, something you previously started, or something based on your watching habits.

Sometimes, the option for Shuffle also appears in a bar on Netflix’s selection screen, as well.

Personally, I’ve had the feature for at least a month now and while it is helpful, selections can be extremely hit or miss. Something that could help with that, however, is setting up custom user profiles where you only watch specific genres on each one. I did that a while back and it has been great for my personal algorithm.

What do you think? Would you use a shuffle feature on Netflix? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

