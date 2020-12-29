Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2021
Ready to retreat to your couch after the holiday rush? Netflix has your back.
The holidays can be an exhausting, confusing time, with this year being especially unique to past holiday seasons. If you need some time to reset, Netflix is thankfully here with a bunch of new content coming in January 2021.
Movies like Superbad, The Departed, and Julia & Julia all arrive on the first of the month, and shows like The Magicians are getting new seasons throughout the month of January.
There’s a little something for everyone this month, so make sure to check out the full list below.
Everything coming to Netflix in January 2021
From shows to movies and documentaries, January is packed full of new content.
January 1
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
- Headspace Guide to Meditation
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now
- Monarca: Season 2
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
- What Happened to Mr. Cha?
Jan. 2
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
Jan. 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- History of Swear Words
- LA’s Finest: Season 1
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Jan. 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
- Surviving Death
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7
- Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
- Charming
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
- Lupin
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
- Pretend It’s a City
- Stuck Apart (Azizler)
January 10
- Spring Breakers (2012)
Jan. 11
- Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
- The Intouchables (2011)
Jan. 12
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Jan. 15
- Bling Empire
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
- Disenchantment: Part 3
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
- Hook (1991)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
- The Magicians: Season 5
- Outside the Wire
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Jan. 16
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
Jan. 18
- Homefront (2013)
Jan. 19
- Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 20
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
- Sightless (2020)
- Spycraft
January 21
- Call My Agent!: Season 4
Jan. 22
- Blown Away: Season 2
- Busted!: Season 3
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
- The White Tiger
Jan. 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Jan. 26
- Go Dog Go
Jan. 27
- Accomplice
- Penguin Bloom
Jan. 29
- Below Zero (Bajocero)
- The Dig
- Finding Ohana
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Jan. 31
- Fatima (2020)
So, there you have it, everything coming to Netflix in January 2021!
