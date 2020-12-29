Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2021

The holidays can be an exhausting, confusing time, with this year being especially unique to past holiday seasons. If you need some time to reset, Netflix is thankfully here with a bunch of new content coming in January 2021.

Movies like Superbad, The Departed, and Julia & Julia all arrive on the first of the month, and shows like The Magicians are getting new seasons throughout the month of January.

There’s a little something for everyone this month, so make sure to check out the full list below.

Everything coming to Netflix in January 2021

From shows to movies and documentaries, January is packed full of new content.

January 1

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Jan. 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables (2011)

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Jan. 18

Homefront (2013)

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero)

The Dig

Finding Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Jan. 31

Fatima (2020)

So, there you have it, everything coming to Netflix in January 2021!

