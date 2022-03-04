Disney+ is getting a cheaper ad-supported tier later this year

Disney+ is still one of the cheaper popular streaming services out there, but it looks like it will get even cheaper. The company has just announced its plans to add an ad-supported subscription tier to Disney+ sometime later this year.

The upcoming ad-supported subscription was rumored earlier this week. But the company has since made the announcement official with a press release.

The plans for this new ad-supported subscription tier are still in development. The company says it will launch the new tier in the United States sometime later this year. And it plans to expand to the rest of the world in early 2023.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Whether it will be a win for absolutely everyone is still up in the air. Disney+ is still pretty cheap, at just $7.99 for its ad-free subscription. Adding a cheaper, ad-supported tier could open the door for more price increases on the ad-free tier.

This is just speculation on my part. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see a price increase for the ad-free tier shortly after Disney+ adds the new ad-supported tier.

One thing is for certain, however: this will be very appealing to advertisers. Advertisers have likely been foaming at the mouth to be a part of Disney’s 130 million subscriber streaming business.

Details such as exactly when the new tier comes out and how much it will cost are still unclear. But Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. should get the new subscription tier sometime before the end of the year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: