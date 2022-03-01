Amazon’s Luna game streaming service is finally available in the US

Amazon has taken another big leap in its journey through the gaming world. Today, the company announced that its cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, is officially available today to everyone in the mainland United States.

After spending the last year in an early access period, Amazon shared the good news of the Luna launch on its website this morning. In addition to officially launching the service, the company has also added a few new features and subscription plans, called Gaming Channels.

As part of the launch, Luna has added a new, easy way for gamers to livestream their gameplay to Twitch through the Luna platform.

Image: Amazon

You can also use your phone as a controller when playing Luna on a Fire TV using the Luna Controller app for iOS or Android. That sounds like it could be super convenient. Although, I’m not sure how well a phone will work as a game controller in more complex games.

Amazon has added new gaming channels to Luna

In addition to the new features that came with the official Luna launch, Amazon has added three new Gaming Channels for users to try.

Gaming Channels are subscription plans that unlock games for you to play on Amazon Luna. You can subscribe to different categories on a monthly basis to unlock various games.

The latest channels introduced include the Retro Channel. It’s full of classic, old-school games, like Street Fighter II and Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

Then there’s the Jackbox Games Channel, which features a bunch of games from developer Jackbox Games. Both of these new channels are $4.99 per month.

But the rest of the available Amazon Luna Gaming Channels vary in price, depending on which games they feature.

Image: Amazon

The last Channel that was recently added is the Prime Gaming Channel. This channel is exclusively for Prime members and doesn’t cost anything, as long as you have an active Prime membership.

The Prime Gaming Channel will feature a rotating list of games. Right now, Prime members can play Devil May Cry 5, Observer, System Redux, PHOGS!, and Flashback. Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on the channel from March 8 to March 14, and there will be new games rotated regularly.

This is definitely some exciting news in the gaming world. It will be interesting to see how popular Luna becomes with this official release.

I know I’ll be putting my Prime subscription to good use over the next few weeks to see what Amazon Luna is all about. Check it out for yourself at the Luna landing page here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.