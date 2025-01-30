Netflix adds new “Season Download” button for iPhone and iPad

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Netflix, the most popular streaming platform, has introduced a new “Season download” button for iPhone and iPad users, simplifying the process of downloading episodes of their favorite shows.

Previously, this feature was limited to Android, but now iOS and iPadOS users can easily download and watch an entire season of their favorite show offline with a simple tap.

Netflix’s new “Season Download” button on iOS and iPadOS comes right after another price hike

With the new feature, Netflix users on iOS and iPadOS can now download the complete season with just one tap from the show’s info page, featuring the new “Season Download” button located next to the Share button.

Additionally, the subscribers can still manage their downloaded content through the My Netflix tab.

Image: Netflix

The announcement of the new “Season Download” button for iPhone and iPad users comes right after the platform once again hiked its prices in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.

The premium ad-free tier now costs $24.99, the standard ad-free plan is $17.99, and the cheapest ad tier is now $7.99 per month.

The premium tier permits up to 100 downloads monthly, whereas the ad-supported tier restricts users to just 15 downloads per month.

Netflix launched its well-received offline viewing feature in 2016, and it has since grown to include enhanced functionalities like Smart Downloads, which automatically swaps out watched episodes for the next ones if and when available.

As part of the announcement, Netflix also disclosed the list of its most popular downloaded series, featuring hits such as Squid Games, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, One Piece, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

