Get an Apple TV HD for under $100 on Amazon

Apple TV deals don’t come around often. Right now, on Amazon, you can get all three of the latest Apple TV models with deep discounts.

The Apple TV HD is perfect if you don’t need a 4K picture. It’s currently under $100, which is an insane price for a capable 1080p streamer.

You’ll also get the new Siri Remote, which is handy to voice search what to watch instead of using the onscreen keyboard.

The newest Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is also available. Right now, you can get it for $119.99, which is a deep discount off the usual $179 price.

You get the new Siri Remote and all the 4K goodness that the A12 Bionic chip can power. You also get HDMI 2.1, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and more.

Amazon also has the Apple TV 4K 64GB for $60 off. That’s right, the largest storage capacity Apple TV is under $140 right now.

That’s almost the lowest price we’ve ever seen. You still get all the power of the A12 Bionic, and all of the modern features you’d expect.

