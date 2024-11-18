Apple is reportedly considering releasing a TV set once again

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

This weekend’s Power On newsletter arrived with several new updates about Apple’s future plans, like the upcoming launch of the AirTag 2 with multiple improvements.

However, what was more surprising is that according to Mark Gurman, Apple is once again “evaluating” the idea of releasing an Apple-branded TV set.

The road to an Apple TV is way too long if it ever happens

Image: KnowTechie

According to Gurman, Apple’s so-called TV set release would only happen after the company launches its smart display products, which is a couple of years away.

Apple was recently rumored to release a lower-end smart display, which will be followed by a higher-end product with a bigger display and a robotic arm.

Gurman also stated that if the first of the smart display products fails, Apple “may have to rethink its smart home ambitions once again,” which means the possibility of an Apple TV set seeing the light of day is pretty slim.

Hence, there’s practically no reason to dwell on the matter. An Apple-branded TV set would be excellent, and there are fanatic Apple fans who would definitely buy one if released, no matter the price tag.

That said, we don’t really see it happening, especially in the near future. Apple can certainly make a contribution to the premium TV market, but it will be difficult as the high-end TV market is already packed with competition.

What do you think about Apple releasing a TV set? Would you buy it if it ever actually came out? Talk to us in the comments below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news