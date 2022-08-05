Your Apple TV is easily one of the best streaming devices ever made. With all that wonderful content to experience, it’s worth keeping the streaming device up-to-date.

Apple doesn’t often add new features to tvOS outside the major numbered change every year. This year, with tvOS 15, we got SharePlay and better handling of HomeKit-enabled cameras.

Additionally, recent Apple TV updates added some cool Spatial Audio features if you have compatible content and headphones.

We’ll get more handy features when tvOS 16 arrives later this year. The biggest might be HDR10+ support, but you’ll also be able to connect your Nintendo Switch controllers and deeper integration with Apple Fitness+.

Eventually, tvOS 16 will also get an update to support Matter-compatible smart home products. That’s a lot of cool stuff, so how do we make sure tvOS is updated?

The steps to update your device are slightly different, depending on your version. The Apple TV HD (3rd generation) isn’t able to get tvOS 14, 15, or 16, but you will still get security updates. For Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD Open Settings Select System Select Software Updates Select Update Software If an update is available, select Download and install. Otherwise, it will show “Your Apple TV is up to date.” For Apple TV (3rd generation) Open Settings Select General Select Software Updates Select Update Software If an update is showing, download and install it

Your Apple TV will download the update, install it, and reboot. That’s tvOS up to date, but what about your apps?

How to update Apple TV apps

If you want to make sure your Apple TV apps are up-to-date, you can set everything to automatically update:

Open the Settings app

Image: KnowTechie

Select Apps

Image: KnowTechie

Set Automatically Update Apps to On

Image: KnowTechie

That will keep your device’s apps on the newest versions.

Apple TV updates give you access to all the latest features

Now you’ve got your Apple TV updated to the latest version of tvOS. Apple doesn’t add new features as often as its other devices, but they continuously improve speed and stability.

On top of that, you now know how to keep your apps automatically updated, as well. This means you’ll always have the latest features and can feel confident knowing you aren’t missing out on anything.

