AirTag 2 on track to launch next year with three major improvements

In the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the famed journalist said that Apple is preparing to release the second-generation AirTag, the AirTag 2, sometime in the middle of next year.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we have heard of the AirTag 2; however, this is the first time we have had a clear insight into Apple’s plans.

Besides improved range and wireless chip, AirTag 2 will bring improvements in an unlikely area

Apple launched its impeccably potent tracking beacon three years ago, and it’s still useful today for locating lost bags, wallets, pets, and, according to some specific Reddit threads, sometimes even lost spouses.

According to Gurman’s report, the new AirTag model is codenamed B589 and has “progressed in manufacturing tests.” This means the product will soon be hitting the shelves.

It has reportedly been improved in three specific areas: better range, improved wireless chip, and improved privacy, while the design will remain the same.

Now, range and wireless chip improvements make sense, as Apple is upgrading its tracking beacon for the first time since its launch in 2021. However, it’s also good to see that Apple is also focused on privacy.

In addition, Gurman has stated several issues with the current-gen AirTag, including the fact that the device has been used for stalking, and some have modified it to disable the speaker altogether.

Hopefully, Apple will address these issues so that no one misuses this handy tool in the future.

That said, if you want your own set of Apple tracking beacons, the current generation AirTag is available for $80 (a pack of 4), and a single AirTag pack is available for $19.

