Apple users have access to one of the largest tech ecosystems containing a plethora of different devices that all work together. One of the newer additions to the Apple family is Apple AirTags, which are Apple’s small, button-shaped tracking devices that can be used to keep up with virtually anything through the Apple Find My app.

The Find My app has been around for Apple devices for a while and AirTags allow users to attach the tracker to anything and track it the same way you would an iPhone. With the introduction of the AirTags came a multitude of new accessories that can go with the AirTags to make tracking any device a breeze.

From key chains to luggage charms, there are a vast number of different options to enhance the AirTags functionality. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best accessories available today to go with your Apple AirTags.

Eight great AirTag accessories

The Apple AirTags were designed to be able to help locate virtually anything. As part of this, various companies have developed accessories that offer different functionality depending on what kind of thing you are trying to keep track of. Here are a few of the best accessories that you can buy today.

Apple leather key ring

Image: KnowTechie

One of the best use of Apple’s AirTags is to keep up with your keys. This makes Apple’s own leather key ring one of the best accessories you can get for the trackers. The key ring is a nice, leather case that tightly and safely houses the AirTag. Attach the leather pouch to your keys with the included key ring, and you are good to go.

The Apple leather key ring is available for $35. It’s available in three different colors: red, blue and brown.

Cyrill AirTag case

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re looking for that leather feel without having actual leather, The Cyrill AirTags case uses premium, vegan leather and also contains its own clip-on key ring, making it easy to attach to your existing key ring. Like Apple’s own leather case, the Cyrill AirTag case has a strong clip that keeps your tracker safe and secure without damaging or scratching the tracker in the process.

The Cyrill AirTag case comes in a little cheaper, at $17 on Amazon. It is available in two different colors, stone, which is an off-white/gray color, with a silver ring, and black with a gold ring.

Apple AirTag Loop

Image: KnowTechie

Moving on from key rings, we have the Apple Loop. The Apple Loop is a polyethylene case designed similarly to the Apple key ring, but with a strap in place of the metal ring. The Loop is designed to be used as a bag or luggage tracker, and has a large strap that allows you to secure your AirTag tightly around a bag strap or handle.

The Apple Loop sells for $29 and comes in orange, yellow, blue or white. There is also a leather version of the Apple Loop that sells for $10 more and comes in red or brown.

Nomad Glasses Strap

Image: KnowTechie

Next up is a different kind of accessory. If you’re someone, like me, who often wears glasses or sunglasses, there’s a good chance you might lose them some day. That’s where the Nomad AirTag glasses strap comes in. This glasses strap has a built in AirTag holder so it no only helps keep your glasses on your head, it will also help you find them if you lose them.

The Nomad AirTag glasses strap retails for $39.95, but it often goes on sale on the company’s website.

Wairco Snap Case

Image: KnowTechie

The Wairco Snap Case is another unique AirTag accessory made to fit on a person’s clothing. The magnetic clip makes it easy to use. The Wairco Snap Case is the perfect accessory for parents or caretakers looking for a bit of extra peace of mind. Being able to easily shift the case to any article of clothing makes the Wairco Snap Case a super convenient AirTag case.

The Wairco Snap Case is available for $24 on the company’s website.

Apple TV remote case

Image: PrintSpiredDesigns / Etsy

This Apple TV remote case is one of the most useful AirTag accessories out there. TV remotes have been known to sprout legs and hide in the deepest corners of our homes. Why Apple has yet to put its Find My technology into its Apple TV remotes is one of life’s great mysteries, but luckily, PrintSpiredDesigns, a shop on Etsy, has taken it into its own hands to give us this Apple TV remote case that can be implanted with an AirTag so you can easily find that pesky remote.

The Apple TV remote AirTag case is available for $12.99 at the PrintSpiredDesigns Etsy shop.

FollowPaw AirTag collar

Image: KnowTechie

The next accessory on the list is perfect for all of you dog lovers out there. The FollowPaw AirTag collar is a durable, cork leather dog collar with an integrated pouch for Apple’s AirTags. It features a magnetic buckle for maximum convenience, making it easy to fit around your pup. This is a great way to help keep up with your furry friend, using the familiar Apple ecosystem.

The FollowPaw AirTag collar is available on Amazon for $59.99.

Moment Hard Shell Mount

The last accessory on this list is the Moment Hard Shell Mount. This mount from Moment is designed with versatility in mind. The hard, protective shell is made to securely hold an AirTag to virtually any hard surface, flat or slightly curved. With a strong adhesive patch on the back, the Moment Hard Shell Mount can be used to track anything with a solid mounting surface.

The Moment Hard Shell Mount is available from Moment for $19.99.

These are some of the best AirTag accessories that you can get today. Whatever your tracking needs may be, there’s almost certainly something on this list that fits those needs.

There are countless accessories available for Apple’s AirTag, and this list is only a handful of them. Still, this is a comprehensive list of some of the best AirTag accessories that you can get.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.